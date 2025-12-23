‘Pakistan Won, US Thanked’: Social Media Roasts Asim Munir’s Indigenous Tech Claim Against India

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Defence Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has once again stirred controversy with sweeping claims about his country’s military capabilities. Speaking in Libya, Munir declared that Pakistan’s air force, powered by what he described as 90 per cent indigenous technology, had neutralised India’s Rafale fighter jets, S400 missile systems, Su30s and MiG29s during the recent confrontation.

Munir said, “Alhamdulillah, our air force using that technology, and that is 90 per cent of the indigenous technology of Pakistan and Alhamdulillah, with his blessings, his Nusra and his mercies, the air domain Rafales, S400s, Su30s and MiG29s all taken out.” He added that Pakistan’s defence equipment would be available to “brothers” abroad, promising assistance at their “doorsteps.”

The remarks quickly became the subject of ridicule on social media. One user wrote, “Winning wars usually ends with victory parades, not emergency calls to the US.” Another commented, “If Pakistan took out Rafales and S400s, why the midnight sprint to Washington.” Others added, “Winning nations do not beg for ceasefires. They dictate terms.”

The war Munir referred to was Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. India targeted the terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The clashes lasted four days and ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement. Reports confirmed that Islamabad had urgently contacted Washington to help broker the halt.

This is not the first time Munir has made such statements. Earlier this month, at the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad, he claimed Pakistan had received divine intervention during Operation Sindoor. “We felt it,” Munir said, insisting that the armed forces experienced divine help during the confrontation. That remark too, was widely mocked, with many pointing out that divine assistance still required frantic diplomacy to stop the fighting.

In Libya, Munir also recalled the presence of Pakistani instructors in the 1960s and promised joint ventures in mining and construction. But his central boast about indigenous technology overshadowed those pledges.

