Asim Munir Far Supasses Shehbaz Sharif to Become Pakistan's Most Powerful Man With the 27th Amendment

With the Pakistani Army consolidating more power than ever, army chief Asim Munir has easily become the most powerful man in the country, surpassing Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif.

The contentious 27th Amendment to the Pakistani Constitution has created a new position, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), which is being held by Munir. It places him at the helm of affairs in the country with the tri-forces of army, navy, and air force being under his direct command. The amendment has also made his tenure permanent for the next 5 years atleast till 2030 and it is highly unlikely that we would be turned down if he requests a re-appointment.

The amendment also abolished the post of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), which earlier was the senior most role within the tri-services.

Pakistani Army’s history of wielding political power

Pakistan has a long history of shuttling between civil and military-led government. The last most significant military leader to rule the country was Pervez Musharraf who seized power in a coup in 1999 and stayed in power till 2008.

Even though there has not been a military-led government in Pakistan since Musharraf, the military of the country has always had more political power than usual. While the power sharing between the government and the army have been the norm ever since the creation of the state, the current amendment has given the army unprecedented power over the government.

What powers is Asim Munir going to enjoy?

The controversial amendment has given Munir the powers equivalent to that of the President, including lifetime immunity from any legal proceedings. The perk has also been extended to other army and navy chiefs.