‘Denied Access For 8th Time’: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Visits Adiala Jail Amid Imran Khan’s Death Rumours

New Delhi/Rawalpindi: The situation remained tense outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Friday as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrived at the high-security facility seeking a meeting with former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

The visit came hours after renewed rumours about Khan’s health circulated widely across social media, triggered in part by his sisters’ claims that they were denied access to him.

Visuals from the jail premises showed additional security personnel deployed and barricades strengthened as Afridi attempted to enter the facility. Speaking to reporters outside the prison gates, the Chief Minister expressed frustration, claiming this was the eighth time he had been refused permission to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

“I am the representative of 45 million people of a province, coming for the eighth time. Why am I not being allowed to meet Imran Khan?” Afridi said, calling the repeated denials “unacceptable” and “politically motivated”.

Advertisement

Rumours Fuel Anxiety Over Khan’s Wellbeing

Concerns over Imran Khan’s health have intensified over the past two days, after his sisters alleged that prison authorities had refused to let them see their brother during an attempted visit. Their claims triggered a wave of speculation online, with unverified posts suggesting that Khan had been killed inside the jail.

Although Adiala Jail officials issued a clarification on Thursday, stating that Imran Khan was “fully healthy” and receiving complete medical attention, the rumours have persisted, partly due to the family’s inability to meet him directly.

Advertisement

Officials reiterated on Friday that Khan remains in stable condition and has not been transferred out of Adiala Jail, dismissing the circulating stories as “baseless”.

PTI Announces Weekly Protests Over Delayed Cases

After his visit, Afridi confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would escalate its pressure campaign against what it calls “deliberate delays” in the cases against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

He said PTI lawmakers from both houses of Parliament and the KP provincial assembly would hold peaceful protests every Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court until hearings progress in a timely and transparent manner.

“The people of Pakistan want justice, and we will continue our peaceful democratic struggle until these cases move forward,” Afridi said.

Mounting Pressure and Restricted Access

Imran Khan’s limited access to family members and political allies has repeatedly sparked controversy. His sisters’ confrontation with police late on Tuesday night, when they were forcibly removed from outside the jail, reignited concerns among PTI supporters.

While authorities insist that the former Prime Minister receives regular medical evaluation inside the prison, PTI leadership says the lack of direct access only fuels uncertainty.

Situation Remains Tense Outside Adiala Jail

With senior PTI leaders asserting their right to meet their party chairperson and the government standing firm on security protocols, the standoff outside Adiala Jail shows no signs of easing.

As Afridi left the premises without being allowed entry once again, he warned that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “will not remain silent” and that the party would continue “constitutional and peaceful resistance”.