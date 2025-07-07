Asim Munir Likely To Takeover As Pakistan President In Coup Against Asif Ali Zardari: Reports

Islamabad is abuzz with speculation of yet another possible military coup and political turbulence as reports from Pakistani media claimed that President Asif Ali Zardari may soon be replaced by Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Although there has been no official statement in this regard, the ongoing political tensions and timing of these reports have mounted tensions across the country.

Deja vu - General Zia-ul-Haq’s 1977 Coup

The reports of possible coup started floating around July 5, the same date General Zia-ul-Haq toppled Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1977. The symbolic coincidence has not gone unnoticed. As deepening and emerging political situation get on the nerves of the Islamabad leaders, speculations are high – will history repeat itself? Notably, this time Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s grandson Bilawal Bhutto is indirectly part of the storm.

General Munir's Rise

According to Pakistani media reports, General Asim Munir, who got recently elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, is emerging as the central figure and could be eyeing the presidency marking the transition of power. Although local reports couldn’t throw much light on whether this move would be through a voluntary political arrangement or a forced military takeover, it claimed that preparations to dethrone Asif Ali Zardari are currently underway.

Bilawal Bhutto's Remarks Trigger Political Storm

The situation escalated dramatically after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave an interview to an international media outlet where he openly criticised General Munir. Bilawal went as far as saying there should be no objection to handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India, a statement that stunned political observers and drew sharp reactions.

This rare criticism from Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has provoked massive backlash. Fuming at Bhutto’s recent remarks, Talha Saeed, the son of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, said that the statement is against the state policy, national interest and sovereignty and have brought disgrace to Pakistan.

What Happens Next?