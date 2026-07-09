'Asim Munir Murdabad', 'Pak Fauj Murdabad': Angry Families Protest At Quetta Hospital After 21 Policemen Killed In BLA Attack

Scenes of chaos were witnessed at the Civil Hospital in Quetta on Thursday after the bodies of at least 21 policemen killed in the Ziarat district attack were brought to the facility. Grieving family and supporters gathered outside the hospital, demanding that the remains be handed over immediately.

Protesters raised slogans against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and the military in videos captured on the site. The mob chanted "Asim Munir Murdabad" and "Pak Fauj Murdabad" as their anger over the victims' bodies grew.

Relatives said that security personnel had taken charge of the facility and refused to pass over the bodies. According to the families, officials intended to move the bodies to police lines rather than allow them to be transported home for burial.

Several relatives blocked the hospital gates and staged a sit-in protest, stating that no burial would go place until the bodies were released. Protesters also chanted, “No Burial until Justice.”

Advertisement

Families Clash With Security As Hospital Comes Under Tight Guard

The protests swiftly escalated, with emotional clashes between grieving families and security forces both inside and outside the hospital. Authorities eventually stopped roads leading to the Civil Hospital, while Balochistan Police created barricades to prevent more protesters from entering the area. Heavy security remained placed around the hospital as the gathering grew and tensions rose.

Advertisement

Family members also stated that they had found several of the victims' bodies before security officers arrived at the attack site, raising concerns about the authorities' response following the ambush.

Deadly BLA Attack Triggered The Protest

The protests came after one of the most deadly strikes on Pakistani security forces in recent months. On Wednesday, highly armed militants from the restricted Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) launched coordinated attacks on several police checkpoints in Balochistan's Ziarat area. According to reports, at least 17 police officers were killed and approximately 15 more were taken hostage.

The bodies were eventually transported to Quetta for postmortem exams and identification. However, their arrival at the Civil Hospital provoked new rage as families said they were not permitted to take the bodies home.

Videos circulating on social media showed mourning family members attacking police officers while chanting anti-military slogans. The demonstration has also raised concerns about the government' response to the Ziarat attack and the delay in releasing the dead.