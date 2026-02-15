'Stop, Where Is Your ID': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Embarassment At Munich Conference During 'Security Check' | WATCH

New Delhi: Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, reportedly faced an uncomfortable protocol incident in Munich, where he has been invited for an international security conference.

The official was allegedly subjected to a significant procedural snub in Germany as footage of Munir’s alleged encounter with security at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) has taken social media by storm.

The video, which purportedly shows the Army Chief being stopped by event staff, is currently being widely circulated and debated online.

'Ordinary Guest'

Reports suggest that Field Marshal Munir was treated as an ordinary guest at the event and was required to present his identification. This incident has ignited a fierce debate regarding his international standing and has led critics to question the validity of his public image and perceived global influence.

Advertisement

The viral moment captures a female security officer stopping Field Marshal Munir's entourage at the Munich venue. Reports indicate she challenged the Army Chief by demanding his ID and specifically telling him to 'flip' the card so she could inspect it properly.

Sources indicate that the officer involved did not afford the general the typical protocol reserved for visiting leaders, instead insisting on a strict ID verification. As footage of the encounter circulates, it has drawn significant ridicule across digital platforms, where critics claim the exchange highlights a lack of global prestige.

Advertisement

JSMM objects to Munir's participation

A Germany-based Sindhi political organization, the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has strongly objected to the participation of Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, in the ongoing Munich Security Conference (MSC), calling the invitation "deeply regrettable" and urging international stakeholders to take note.

Members of the JSMM protested outside the venue, highlighting the human rights violations in Pakistan.

In a formal statement addressed to the United Nations, the European Union, the German government, and international human rights bodies, JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat expressed what he described as "deep shock and regret" over Munir's presence at the high-level global forum.

Munich Security Conference