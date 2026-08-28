Assessing the Devastation: UNICEF Teams Arrive in Nuwakot as Nepal Flood Relief Operations Shift into High Gear

Nuwakot: Rescue and relief operations are in full swing across flood-affected regions as UNICEF representatives arrive in Nuwakot to evaluate the humanitarian situation and provide critical aid to displaced populations. Speaking during the ground assessment, a UNICEF member told ANI, detailing the ongoing response efforts by stating, “We are assessing the situation. Yes, we coordinate with the Nepal government.”

The crisis stems from a catastrophic flash flood that struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment, and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems and leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Nepal is currently grappling with the aftermath of the major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning.

According to Nepal Police, the overall death toll due to the disaster has risen to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued. The Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West, and 12 in Rasuwa.

Authorities have successfully rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot, and three from Dhading. Meanwhile, 28 police personnel remain missing amid the floods. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 977 people were missing as of Thursday.

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In response, Nepal Police has deployed 4,348 personnel for ongoing rescue operations. The Government of Nepal has also dispatched NPR 25 million in cash for relief, allocating NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot, and NPR 5 million for Dhading. On the international front, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed sadness over the severe flooding in Nepal and China, stating that the disasters had claimed lives, left people missing, and caused widespread destruction.

In a post on X, Guterres conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a swift recovery to the injured. "I am saddened by the severe flooding in Nepal & China, which has claimed many lives, left people missing, and caused widespread destruction. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims, and I wish a swift recovery to those injured. My solidarity is with all those affected," Guterres said.

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Highlighting the UN's ongoing support, he added, "In Nepal, the @UN is supporting the Government-led response," noting that UN teams and humanitarian partners were mobilising supplies and personnel to support affected communities. Additionally, the United States and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have extended support, with Washington announcing USD 500,000 in assistance and the WHO dispatching emergency medical supplies.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed solidarity with Nepal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, stating that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. Furthermore, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I project in Nepal who have been rescued, noting that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable.