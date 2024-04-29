Advertisement

New Delhi: AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical giant, has recently admitted that its COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a rare side effect called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), reported a London-based newspaper. AstraZeneca has made the significant admission in court documents, acknowledging for the first time since the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

For the unversed, AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, was embroiled in a class-action lawsuit which alleged that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the company led to fatalities and severe injuries among recipients.

Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca

According to a report by The Telegraph, Jamie Scott, a father of two, filed a lawsuit last year after experiencing a blood clot that left him unable to work. Scott allegedly suffered a permanent brain injury after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021.

Jamie Scott's case, along with others, underscores the significant consequences of a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). This condition is characterized by the formation of blood clots and low platelet counts.

AstraZeneca has conceded in legal documents submitted to the UK High Court that its vaccine "can, in very rare cases, cause TTS." After prolonged legal disputes, this admission could result in significant compensation payouts if AstraZeneca acknowledges vaccine-induced illness or death in specific cases.

‘Truth On Our Side’, Says Scott’s wife Kate

Speaking to The Telegraph Scott’s wife Kate said, “The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) was caused by the vaccine."

Kate, noting that it took three years for the admission, is demanding an apology and fair compensation for her family and others affected by the situation.

"We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up."

What is Thrombosis With thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS)?

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is an extremely rare condition characterized by the combination of blood clots (thrombosis) and a low platelet count (thrombocytopenia). This syndrome is also known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).

Thrombosis refers to the formation of a blood clot, which can impede normal blood flow within a blood vessel. Thrombocytopenia is a condition marked by a deficiency of platelets in the blood. Platelets play a crucial role in blood clotting, helping to prevent excessive bleeding when injury occurs.

Thrombosis With thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) Symptoms

Symptoms of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) can vary depending on which part of the body is affected. Here's a breakdown of the symptoms:

Symptoms of TTS affecting the brain:

Severe, persistent headache

Blurred vision

Difficulty speaking

Drowsiness

Seizures or confusion

Body-wide Symptoms:

Difficulty breathing

Chest pain

Leg swelling

Persistent abdominal (stomach) pain

Tiny blood spots under the skin, not necessarily at the injection site

These symptoms typically occur between 4 and 42 days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca had partnered with the Serum Institute of India (SII), the largest vaccine manufacturer worldwide, not only to supply vaccines to the Indian Government but also to numerous low and middle-income countries.