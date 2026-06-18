'Trusted Global Partner': PM Modi Assures India's Role in Stabilizing Alliances Amid Rising Global Uncertainty

At a time when the world is grappling with widespread unpredictability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that India is stepping up as a reliable global ally. Speaking to a vibrant Indian diaspora gathering in Paris, he emphasized that in modern international relations, mutual trust has become just as crucial as commercial trade.

PM Modi highlighted that the bond between India and France has matured significantly, transforming into a robust foundation for stability, collaboration, and mutual confidence.

A New Era Built on Trust and Reliable Supply Chains

Addressing a packed crowd at Salle Pleyel, one of the largest indoor venues in the French capital—the Prime Minister pointed out a fundamental shift in how nations interact. "There was a time when relations between countries were determined solely by trade, but today, trust has become just as important alongside trade."

He noted that the current global landscape has forced nations to rethink their alliances, prioritizing long-term dependability over short-term gains. "Every country wants a reliable supply chain. Every country wants a stable partnership. Every country is in search of such partners on whom trust can be placed for the long term, and at such a time, India is emerging as a trusted partner in the world."

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Carrying a Message of Inclusivity to the G7 Summit

Recalling his recent participation at the G7 meeting held in Evian, PM Modi reiterated how he championed the cause of trust-based international alliances on the global stage. "Bharat’s message to the G7 Summit was clear: global governance will only be effective when it is inclusive; global growth will be sustainable when it is shared; and technology will truly benefit humanity when it is trusted," he stated.

Acknowledging that the international community is navigating a phase of severe disruption, he praised the evolving depth of Indo-French relations. "In these challenging times, the partnership between France and India has become a strong pillar of trust, stability, and cooperation," he noted, adding that both nations have successfully elevated their ties into a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

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As a concrete example of this deepening cooperation, PM Modi announced that India and France are on track to launch the TRISHNA satellite next year. "This satellite will contribute to ensuring water and food security in the world," he shared.

Reflecting on 12 Years of Leadership and Transformation

The Prime Minister’s visit to France coincides with a major domestic milestone: the completion of 12 years of his government in office. Reflecting on his political journey, he credited the foundational power of the nation's democratic systems for his trajectory. "Serving the nation continuously for 12 years as the elected Prime Minister has been a great fortune of my life. This is the strength of India’s democracy, which has brought a tea seller to this position," he remarked.

Over these past 12 years, PM Modi stated that India has undergone deep, structural changes that go far beyond mere balance sheets and GDP figures. "Beyond economic growth, India’s journey is about empowering people and transforming lives," he explained, pointing out that 25 crore people have successfully been lifted out of poverty during his government's tenure.

Driving the Ecosystem of the Future

Looking forward, the Prime Minister described an India fueled by a collective, ambitious vision for the future, driven by its youth, farmers, and women leaders. "Today’s India and its youth are dreaming very big dreams. India’s farmers are moving forward with new possibilities. India’s women are demonstrating new leadership," he said.

He expressed absolute confidence that the current era will be remembered historically as one defined by India's forward momentum. "Fifty or a hundred years from today, when this era is reviewed, it will emerge that this era was driven by India’s aspirations. Today’s India is building the entire ecosystem of the future. India is investing in every sector that will shape the direction of the coming decades."