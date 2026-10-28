At Least 39 Dead in Collision Between Two High-Speed Trains in Spain’s Toledo Province

Madrid: Spanish authorities say at least 39 people have died in a crash between two trains in central Spain.

Esther Padilla, spokeswoman for the Castilla La Mancha region, said that authorities can confirm 39 deaths, but that “that number will surely rise.”

Spain’s rail system operator ADIF said the crash occurred Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo. Rail service was suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

Padilla told state broadcaster TVE that the accident was between two high-speed trains heading in the same direction and that one ran into the tail of the other while it was stopped, knocking two of its cars off the track.

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The mayor of the nearby town of Urda, Manuel Galán, told Spanish state broadcaster TVE that passengers had been injured and that civil protection authorities had asked his town hall to prepare a sports pavilion to attend to passengers.

The regional president of Castilla La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, wrote on X that he is on his way to the crash site.

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