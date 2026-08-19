At Least 30 Dead After Artisanal Gold Mine Collapses in Central African Republic

Bangui: At least 30 miners have been killed, and numerous others remain missing following the collapse of an artisanal gold mine in the western region of the Central African Republic (CAR) on Tuesday, August 18.

The disaster occurred during morning operations in the Abba region of the Nana-Mambéré prefecture.

Residents, emergency workers, and fellow miners immediately scrambled to initiate desperate rescue efforts, retrieving at least 30 bodies from the debris while administering emergency care to surviving workers pulled from the wreckage.

Video footage emerging from the site highlighted chaotic scene conditions as rescue personnel and locals worked frantically through heavy mud to locate trapped survivors.

Advertisement

Lacking modern machinery, workers were seen using rudimentary tools and their bare hands to clear earth from the collapsed pit.

Speaking on the disaster, Deputy Mayor Souleymane Bi issued an urgent plea for international and regional aid to support the ongoing operations.

Advertisement

"It is horrible, and we are calling for help from organisations and all people of goodwill to help pull from the hole those who are unable to do so," Bi stated, emphasising that local resources are severely stretched as search efforts continue.

Government spokesman Evariste Ngamana expressed deep condolences on behalf of the administration to the affected families and workers, adding that authorities are mobilising relief resources to support the site.

A Recurring Industry Hazard

The incident highlights the severe risks associated with artisanal mining across the Central African Republic.

Small-scale, low-tech mining operations are widespread throughout the mineral-rich nation, providing crucial informal employment for thousands of residents.

However, these makeshift operations typically function without basic safety protocols, structural enforcement, or protective gear.

The lack of regulatory oversight makes the makeshift tunnels highly susceptible to structural failures and mudslides, particularly during periods of heavy rain or prolonged soil instability.

Similar deadly cave-ins occur periodically across the country’s gold and diamond sectors, often resulting in heavy casualties due to the dense concentration of miners working in confined underground spaces.