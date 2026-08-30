At Least 7 Dead After Ferry Carrying Nearly 270 Passengers and Crew Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus
At least seven people have died after a ferry with nearly 270 passengers capsized off northern Cyprus. About 237 people have been rescued, while search efforts continue for 24 others. The ferry faced rough weather shortly after leaving Kyrenia for Tasucu and began taking in water about 7.5 kilometers from shore.
- World News
- 1 min read
Bodrum: At least seven people have died after a ferry carrying nearly 270 passengers and crew capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish media reported.
Some 237 people have been rescued, Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel told Turkish state-run TRT news channel. He said a search was underway for another 24 people.
Ustel said the ferry faced adverse weather conditions and began taking in water just 15 minutes after departure. A call for help was issued shortly after, he said.
The catamaran-style ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus, to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.
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Kyrenia Mayor Murat Senkul said the ship belonged to the Filo Denizcilik ferry company and sank off the coast of Diana beach on Cyprus’ northern coast.
The ferry started taking in water about 7.5 kilometers (4 nautical miles) off the coast, TRT reported.
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Video footage from the scene shows people with life-vests floating in the waters around the capsized vessel.