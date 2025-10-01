At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After School Collapse In Indonesia

At least 91 students remain trapped in concrete rubble almost two days after an Islamic school building collapsed on them, authorities said after reviewing attendance records and reports from anxious families of those missing.

More than 300 rescue workers desperately worked to free survivors Wednesday morning, after the structure fell on top of hundreds of people, mostly teen boys, who had been performing afternoon prayers Monday in a prayer hall at a century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in East Java province that was undergoing an unauthorized expansion.

At least three students have been confirmed dead and 100 others were injured, many with head injuries and broken bones.

The National Disaster Management Agency revised the number of people presumed buried in the rubble to 91 late Tuesday from the previous 38.

The agency said at least six children are alive under the rubble, but the search was made difficult by the slabs of concrete and other unstable, heavy parts of the building. Heavy equipment was available but not being used due to concerns that it could cause further collapse.

The students were mostly boys in grades seven to 12, between ages 12 and 18. Female students were praying in another part of the building and managed to escape, survivors said.