New York, US: Drawing a historical parallel with the 1943 Bengal famine that claimed millions of lives, India has cautioned that disruptions to global food supplies triggered by the Ukraine conflict could inflict a similarly severe toll on the Global South.

"Russia's and Ukraine's importance to global food security underscores how disruptions to agricultural production, maritime connectivity, and international trade can have consequences far beyond the immediate regions affected," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, P Harish, told the UN Security Council on Monday.

"The pain and suffering caused by the devastating Bengal famine of 1943 in India that killed over three million people is a stark reminder of the terrible human cost of a distant conflict caused by unchecked wartime priorities and calculations," he stated.

Highlighting the historical resonance, Harish remarked, "This current situation is not different from the time of the Second World War, when peoples not responsible for the start of the conflict became their unintended collateral damage."

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"My Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] was firmly on the side of the Global South when he noted that this is not an era of war," he said.

"For the Global South, peace is not in the abstract. It is achieved when hungry mouths are fed," Harish added.

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Harish was addressing the Security Council session on "Protecting Critical Energy Infrastructure and Black Sea Lifelines of Global Food Supply".

During his remarks, he echoed concerns raised by World Food Programme Executive Director Luke Lindberg, who noted that roughly 10 million tonnes of Russian and Ukrainian wheat, sufficient to feed an estimated 44 million people, remained stranded due to the intensifying conflict.

Lindberg pointed out that countries such as Somalia faced the threat of famine as a result, while Yemen, which relies on imports for 90 per cent of its food requirements, confronted a critical crisis.

During World War II, British colonial authorities precipitated a famine by diverting harvests from the Bengal region and destroying grain stockpiles to support distant war objectives, leading to fatalities on a genocidal scale.

Harish noted that threats to food and agriculture across the Global South compounded the fallout from energy shortages that had disproportionately burdened developing nations.

"India has consistently emphasised that the causes of conflict are not shared equally. Global South countries are the most adversely affected by the food, fuel and fertiliser crisis caused by today's global conflicts," he said.

Briefing the Council earlier, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo voiced concern that the fallout of the hostilities was reverberating well beyond the immediate theatre, "with implications for food security far beyond the region".

She noted, "In the Black Sea, drone attacks continue to threaten civilian navigation. The consequences extend far beyond the region, disrupting grain exports and other foodstuffs to countries in need."

Harish urged the Security Council to "prioritise humanitarian access, protection of civilian infrastructure and freedom of navigation" and safeguard the movement of humanitarian supplies.