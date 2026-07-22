'Attack A Ship In Strait Of Hormuz, Lose A Bridge Or Power Plant': Trump Issues Direct Warning To Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, stating that the United States will target Iranian critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges in Tehran, in response to any future attacks on maritime vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, stating that the United States will target Iranian critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges in Tehran, in response to any future attacks on maritime vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump outlined a strict one-to-one retaliation policy aimed at deterring hostile actions against commercial and naval shipping in the critical waterway.
"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump posted.