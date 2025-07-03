‘Attacks On Hindu Temples Continue Unabated’: List of Hindu Temples Targeted In United States Over Last 5 Years

Around 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the ISKCON temple in Utah. | Image: web

Utah: The recent shooting at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, has reignited concerns over the rising number of hate crimes targeting Hindu institutions in the United States.

According to ISKCON’s official statement on social media platform X, the temple, globally recognized for its annual Holi Festival, was struck by 20 to 30 bullets over several nights, causing extensive structural damage to the premises.

Notably, these attacks occurred while devotees and guests were present, raising alarm about community safety.

“Over the past several days, 20–30 bullets were fired at the temple building and the surrounding property... The incidents occurred during nighttime hours... and have resulted in thousands of dollars in structural damage, including to the temple’s hand-carved arches,” read the official post by ISKCON.

Condemnation and Community Reaction

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) strongly condemned the attack, stating, “Attacks on Hindu temples continue unabated. We urge local police and state authorities to investigate this with utmost urgency.”

CoHNA further noted that this was not an isolated case, highlighting a pattern of temple attacks in California, Minneapolis, New York, Texas, and now Utah. The organization emphasized that these repeated incidents point to a deeper issue of systemic hate and negligence.

Rising Attacks on Hindu Temples in the United States

According to CoHNA, there has been a steady increase in attacks on Hindu temples over the past five years. These include vandalism, burglaries, hateful graffiti, and physical damage, often targeting symbols of worship and sacred spaces.

In many cases, the attacks go unreported or underreported as temples and devotees hesitate to draw attention, fearing further retaliation or community tension.

The online spread of anti-Hindu tropes, memes, and conspiracy theories has contributed to growing hostility. According to CoHNA, this digital hate has spilled into real-world violence, with Hindu temples now becoming frequent targets of hate-fueled aggression.

Data from the FBI and the California Hate Crimes Hotline supports this trend, documenting a rise in hate crimes against Hindus and Hindu places of worship in recent years. Here's a list of Hindu Temples targeted in United States over last 5 years:

Year Date Event 2025 June 18 Hate crime at ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. Multiple gunshots fired while devotees were present. Structural damage reported. 2025 March 8 Southern California Hindu temple vandalized with anti-India messages. 2024 August 26 Hindu Temple in Sugar Land, TX hires security after church group’s protest of Hanuman Moorti. 2024 December 20 Man threatens Sri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple Complex in Minnesota, and posts recording online. 2024 January 1 Shiv Durga Temple in Santa Clara, California – Theft of gold jewelry and donations. 2024 January 11 Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple in Dublin, California. 2024 January 5 Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, California – Vandalized with graffiti. 2024 January 5 Shree Ashta Lakshmi Temple in Fremont, California – Burglarized. 2024 September 17 BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York – Vandalism. 2024 September 25 BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California – Vandalism. 2023 December 23 SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California – Vandalism. 2023 October 30 Hari Om Radha Krishna Mandir in Sacramento – Burglary. 2022 August 16 Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York – Gandhi statue smashed and road defaced. 2022 August 21 Hindu man attacked in hate incident at Fremont, CA Taco Bell. 2022 August 3 Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York – Gandhi statue knocked down. 2020 May 29 Rio Grande, TX community confused after vandalism on Hindu temple.