‘Attacks On Hindu Temples Continue Unabated’: List of Hindu Temples Targeted In United States Over Last 5 Years

Utah: The recent shooting at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, has reignited concerns over the rising number of hate crimes targeting Hindu institutions in the United States.
According to ISKCON’s official statement on social media platform X, the temple, globally recognized for its annual Holi Festival, was struck by 20 to 30 bullets over several nights, causing extensive structural damage to the premises.
Notably, these attacks occurred while devotees and guests were present, raising alarm about community safety.
“Over the past several days, 20–30 bullets were fired at the temple building and the surrounding property... The incidents occurred during nighttime hours... and have resulted in thousands of dollars in structural damage, including to the temple’s hand-carved arches,” read the official post by ISKCON.
The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) strongly condemned the attack, stating, “Attacks on Hindu temples continue unabated. We urge local police and state authorities to investigate this with utmost urgency.”
CoHNA further noted that this was not an isolated case, highlighting a pattern of temple attacks in California, Minneapolis, New York, Texas, and now Utah. The organization emphasized that these repeated incidents point to a deeper issue of systemic hate and negligence.
According to CoHNA, there has been a steady increase in attacks on Hindu temples over the past five years. These include vandalism, burglaries, hateful graffiti, and physical damage, often targeting symbols of worship and sacred spaces.
In many cases, the attacks go unreported or underreported as temples and devotees hesitate to draw attention, fearing further retaliation or community tension.
The online spread of anti-Hindu tropes, memes, and conspiracy theories has contributed to growing hostility. According to CoHNA, this digital hate has spilled into real-world violence, with Hindu temples now becoming frequent targets of hate-fueled aggression.
Data from the FBI and the California Hate Crimes Hotline supports this trend, documenting a rise in hate crimes against Hindus and Hindu places of worship in recent years. Here's a list of Hindu Temples targeted in United States over last 5 years:
|Year
|Date
|Event
|2025
|June 18
|Hate crime at ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. Multiple gunshots fired while devotees were present. Structural damage reported.
|2025
|March 8
|Southern California Hindu temple vandalized with anti-India messages.
|2024
|August 26
|Hindu Temple in Sugar Land, TX hires security after church group’s protest of Hanuman Moorti.
|2024
|December 20
|Man threatens Sri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple Complex in Minnesota, and posts recording online.
|2024
|January 1
|Shiv Durga Temple in Santa Clara, California – Theft of gold jewelry and donations.
|2024
|January 11
|Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple in Dublin, California.
|2024
|January 5
|Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, California – Vandalized with graffiti.
|2024
|January 5
|Shree Ashta Lakshmi Temple in Fremont, California – Burglarized.
|2024
|September 17
|BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York – Vandalism.
|2024
|September 25
|BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California – Vandalism.
|2023
|December 23
|SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California – Vandalism.
|2023
|October 30
|Hari Om Radha Krishna Mandir in Sacramento – Burglary.
|2022
|August 16
|Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York – Gandhi statue smashed and road defaced.
|2022
|August 21
|Hindu man attacked in hate incident at Fremont, CA Taco Bell.
|2022
|August 3
|Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York – Gandhi statue knocked down.
|2020
|May 29
|Rio Grande, TX community confused after vandalism on Hindu temple.
As Hindu temples continue to face physical threats and digital vilification, the need for heightened awareness, government accountability, and law enforcement action is more urgent than ever.
