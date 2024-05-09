Advertisement

New Delhi: Two days after a 22-year-old Indian national was stabbed to death in Australia, police have arrested two brothers in connection with the case.

The brother duo, hailing from Haryana's Karnal, who were on the run after the killing was arrested in New South Wales's Goulburn on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Navjeet Sandhu, was killed in the Melbourne suburb of Ormond on Sunday.

"Brothers Abhijeet Abhijeet and Robin Gartan were arrested in Goulburn with the assistance of NSW Police," the Victoria Police said in an official statement. Earlier, Victoria Police had released details and images of the two brothers they were searching for in the stabbing incident.

The victim, also from Karnal, was pursuing an MTech degree in Australia.

According to sources, Sandhu was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife by another student when he was trying to intervene in a money-related dispute between a group of Indian students. One of his friends had also sustained injuries in the incident.

"Navjeet's friend (another Indian student) had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car. While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouting and saw there was a fight. When Navjeet tried to intervene asking them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife," news agency PTI quoted Sandhu's uncle Yashvir as saying.

His uncle said he was supposed to join his family in July for vacations.

Navjeet had arrived in Australia on a study visa one-and-a-half years ago. His uncle said that his father, a farmer by profession, had sold one-and-half acres of their land to fund his education.

(With PTI inputs)


