Sydney: An Australian MP from the Queensland Labour Party has alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted in Yeppoon. In the early hours of Sunday, Brittany Lauga made the revelations, saying, "Tests at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs in my body which I did not take. This substance impacted me significantly."

Further in her post on her social media handle, Instagram, said that she was contacted by another woman who might have also been drugged in the the central city on Saturday night.

"This could have happened to anyone and tragically, it does happen to many of us. I have had multiple women contact me who have experienced the same thing in our town."

She concluded her post by saying, "It is not ok. We should be able to enjoy socialising in our town without risk of being drugged or assaulted. A police investigation is underway."

After people responded to her with support, Brittany expressed her gratitude to the supporters, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me in support. I truly value your thoughtful messages, gestures and kindness. If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please tell the police."

Reacting to Brittany's incident, Queensland Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the statement issued by the MP made for "difficult reading."

“Those are shocking allegations … I understand that Brittany is going to take a short time to look after herself and we absolutely support her to do that," she said.

Amid the incident, the Queensland Police reported that an investigation is underway regarding the sexual assault complaint relating to the incident.