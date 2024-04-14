×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Attacker Identified as 40-Year-Old Man in Sydney Mass Stabbing

The man named Joel Cauchi was shot dead by the police after he began stabbing people with a long blade.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sydney Mall Stabbing: CCTV Captures Moment of Attack
Image:Republic Digital
Sydney: The 40-year-old knife-wielding man who killed multiple people in a shopping centre in Sydney has been identified by the Australian police.

The man named Joel Cauchi was shot dead by the police after he began stabbing people with a long blade.

As per media reports, 7 people died including the attacker himself.  Several others including an infant sustained injuries.

On Sunday, people paid tributes of flowers outside the huge shopping centre in Sydney's east.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australians are trying to "wake up to try to deal with the shock and trauma" of what happened.

Describing the attack as "unspeakable and really just beyond comprehension", PM Albanese praised the actions of a lone senior policewoman who confronted Cauchi and shot him dead as horror gripped the mall.

"The wonderful inspector who ran into danger by herself and removed the threat that was there to others, without thinking about the risks to herself," he said.

 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

