Advertisement

Sydney: The 40-year-old knife-wielding man who killed multiple people in a shopping centre in Sydney has been identified by the Australian police.

The man named Joel Cauchi was shot dead by the police after he began stabbing people with a long blade.

Advertisement

As per media reports, 7 people died including the attacker himself. Several others including an infant sustained injuries.

On Sunday, people paid tributes of flowers outside the huge shopping centre in Sydney's east.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australians are trying to "wake up to try to deal with the shock and trauma" of what happened.

Describing the attack as "unspeakable and really just beyond comprehension", PM Albanese praised the actions of a lone senior policewoman who confronted Cauchi and shot him dead as horror gripped the mall.

Advertisement

"The wonderful inspector who ran into danger by herself and removed the threat that was there to others, without thinking about the risks to herself," he said.