'A Great Leader': Australian Leader Of Opposition Dutton Hails PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting

Peter Dutton, the Australian leader of opposition, praised Prime Minister Modi and called him a "great leader". He informed that he will meet PM Modi on Wednesday and will discuss a number of topics. "He (PM Modi) is a great leader. The wonderful connection that we have with India continues to deepen and we should be very proud of the event here tonight. I'm meeting PM Modi tomorrow. We will discuss a number of topics, ways in which we can continue to engage in the trade relationship, we want to see how we can expand the educational opportunities," Dutton said.

Peter Dutton is a member of Australia's Liberal Party. The fact that he praised PM Modi, highlights the bipartisan nature of India-Australia ties. PM Modi, while speaking at an Indian community event in Sydney today, said that "our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now".

Why are ties between India and Australia important?

The ties between India and Australia are crucial due to several factors:

Indo-Pacific Strategic Partnership: India and Australia both share a vision of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. As major democracies, their strategic partnership contributes to promoting stability, security, and prosperity in the region. Strengthening ties helps counterbalance any potential regional dominance or assertiveness by other powers.

Maritime Security and Freedom of Navigation: The Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean are vital maritime domains. India and Australia collaborate on maritime security initiatives, including naval exercises and information-sharing mechanisms, to ensure the safety of sea lanes, combat piracy, and prevent any threats to freedom of navigation. Cooperation in this area is essential for the stability and economic growth of the region.

Counterterrorism and Counter-radicalization: India and Australia face common challenges in combating terrorism and radicalization. Sharing intelligence, expertise, and best practices in counterterrorism operations enhances their capabilities to address the evolving threat landscape. Cooperation in this realm helps safeguard their respective territories and contributes to global security.

Economic Partnerships: India and Australia have significant economic complementarities. Strengthening economic ties opens avenues for trade, investment, and technology collaboration. Both countries recognize the potential for enhancing economic integration, particularly in sectors like energy, resources, agriculture, education, and innovation. Deeper economic cooperation not only benefits their respective economies but also contributes to regional economic stability and development.

Regional Connectivity and Infrastructure Development: India's "Act East" policy and Australia's focus on the Indo-Pacific region align in terms of promoting connectivity, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges. Collaborative projects in areas such as transportation, energy, and connectivity contribute to regional integration and socioeconomic progress.

Multilateral Diplomacy and Institutions: India and Australia work together in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, G20, and ASEAN Regional Forum to address global challenges, advocate for shared values, and advance common interests. Coordination and collaboration in these institutions strengthen their influence and enable them to contribute effectively to shaping regional and global agendas.

By deepening their bilateral relations, India and Australia enhance their individual capacities and create synergies that have positive geopolitical implications. Their cooperation helps foster stability, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting a rules-based order that upholds shared values and interests.