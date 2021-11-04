'Australia Adopting Bullying Tactics To Dilute Regional Climate Declarations': Greenpeace

On Wednesday, Greenpeace Australia Pacific released a report titled "Australia: Pacific Bully and International Outcast" where they accused Canberra of adopting diplomatic forceful tactics to undermine the outcomes of regional climate change negotiations and stifle climate change topics, as per the reports of Sputnik.

Former Pacific Island leaders interviewed by Greenpeace Australia Pacific, including former Kiribati President Anote Tong and former Tuvalu Prime Minister Bikenibeu Paeniu, stated that the Australian government uses coercive tactics in regional climate change negotiations. According to the statement, the investigation found Australia's aggressive methods to block stronger regional action on climate change and to shift focus away from Australia's responsibilities to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The investigation reveals the flaws of Australian climate assistance to Pacific countries. It examines the Australian government's widely publicised claim that it provides considerable climate help to the Pacific. Due to a lack of accuracy and transparency in the government's climate assistance reporting, Australia's climate aid to the Pacific islands has been significantly overstated.

Canberra's climate stance, according to Greenpeace, harms its international relations and economy, with coal and gas export markets diminishing as major trading partners like Japan and South Korea commit to net-zero emissions. According to Greenhouse, Alex Edney-Browne, a Greenpeace Australia Pacific researcher and international relations expert, said the analysis revealed that Australia's worldwide standing has been harmed as a result of its climate resistance. She also stated that Australia has lost its once-respected position in the Pacific and is now known for bullying and strong-arm diplomatic techniques to hinder regional climate action.

According to the statement released in the Greenhouse official website, Kavita Naidu, a non-executive board member of Greenpeace Australia Pacific and a Fijian international human rights lawyer, said Australia was one of the world's largest coal and gas exporters and that refused to cut emissions and obstructing global progress on climate change had harmed Australia's international standing. Australia's climate policy, according to former foreign minister Gareth Evans, is already harming the country's diplomatic position. He stated that Australia's credibility hinges on its ability to be viewed as responsible, good world citizens in a variety of ways, and Australia is jeopardising that reputation on the climate front.

