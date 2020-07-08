Australia: City Of Sydney Is Now Powered By 100% Renewable Energy

The city of Sydney in Australia now runs entirely on green energy powering all its operations with 100 per cent renewable electricity from wind and solar farms. According to reports, wind farms provide 75 per cent of the city's electricity, while solar farms provide the rest, saving the city council an estimated AUD5,00,000 a year. Every city-owned property in Sydney, from street lights to council buildings, libraries, community halls, Sydney Town Hall, Opera House now runs completely on renewable electricity from July 1 onwards.

World Economic Forum shared the great news on Twitter which was later retweeted by Norweigian diplomat Erik Solheim, who congratulated Sydney and Australia for the amazing shift to renewable energy. "Bravo Australia! Sidney now runs completely on renewables. Three-quarters wind, one-quarter solar, entirely renewable," Erik tweeted. The video has garnered more than 13,000 views on Twitter since it was shared on July 8 by Erik. The video suggests that Sydney's significant shift to green energy will reduce carbon emission by 20,000 tonnes a year.

'City's top priority'

As per reports, the green energy in the city of Sydney is provided by Flow Power, an Australian power company. "Acting on climate change is the City’s top priority. We were among the first government at any level to set targets in line with the science in 2008, and since then we’ve reduced our emissions by 20 percent on 2006 levels," the Lord Mayor Clover Moore was quoted as saying on the website of Flow Power. According to the World Economic Forum, more than 100 cities across the globe are at least 70 percent powered by green energy, which includes Nairobi in Kenya to Oslo in Norway.

