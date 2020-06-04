Unlike Covid, Climate Change Has A Cure - Renewables: Prince Charles Calls For A 'reset'

During the opening remarks of a virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting held on June 3, Britain’s Prince Charles stated the coronavirus crisis and recovery from it represented a ‘Reset moment’ for the world. Prince Charles believes that this a moment wherein the world should prioritize sustainability and the issues surrounding it.

'A shrinking window of opportunity'

As per reports, for decades the 71-year old prince has warned that global warming and climate change were the greatest threats to humanity and now he believes that during this period while the world rebuild itself after the deadly coronavirus pandemic it can focus on those environmental causes that can stop or reverse climate change

Charles, who was infected by the Coronavirus earlier, said that while the world had a small window of opportunity wherein it could work towards a more sustainable future, that window was shrinking. He added that the lockdowns in countries around the world had led to a fall in industrial activity and this had shown people that real and meaningful change was indeed possible and plausible.

In his address Prince Charles said that unlike the deadly coronavirus, the climate has a cure/solution, it is through the use of renewable non-polluting energy. The Prince of Wales was speaking during the launch event for a WEF project called the ‘The Great Reset’ which is a joint venture with his Sustainable Markets Initiative that aims to rebuild the economy in a more sustainable manner.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic that first originated in Wuhan, China late last year has infected at least 6,393,956 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 383,318. Europe has been one of the worst-hit continents, countries like Spain and Italy had previously become a hotspot for the virus.