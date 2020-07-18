Australia Resumes Deporting New Zealanders On 'character Grounds' Amid Pandemic

Australia has resumed deporting New Zealanders based on the controversial ‘character grounds’ despite the coronavirus pandemic which has halted international air travel. According to reports, the controversial policy of sending back ‘New Zealanders’ on character grounds has infuriated New Zealand authorities, who claim that many of those deported have lived in Australia most of their lives.

Character grounds deportation does not require criminal conviction

As per reports, the Australian Border Force (ABF) deported 31 New Zealanders using two chartered planes on July 16. Those who were deported consisted of a former biker gang boss and well and multiple individuals that had been convicted of violent crimes.

According to reports, almost 3,000 New Zealanders have had their visas cancelled on character ground since 2014. Being classified as unfit under character grounds policy does not require an individual to have a criminal record for them to be deported. Group deportations had been paused since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the travel restrictions imposed in an effort to curb the virus.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had accused Australia of sending people who are not really from the country and reportedly claimed that this policy of deportation is hurting relations between New Zealand and Australia. Authorities in New Zealand have also repeatedly claimed that most of those being deported have lived most of their lives in Australia and have a very "minor connection" to New Zealand.

As per reports, Jacinda Ardern most recently brought up the issue of deporting New Zealanders back in February during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. She claimed that Australia was actually deporting its own people and its problems to New Zealand. Scott Morrison replied that people who were not Australian citizens and had violated Australian laws will not be allowed to remain in the country.