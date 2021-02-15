Australia: Human Remains Found In Crocodile Captured Near Missing Fisherman's Boat

Human remains have been found in a crocodile after a 69-year-old fisherman went missing in central Queensland, Australia. According to The Guardian, a specialist examined the 4.3-meter crocodile in Cairns overnight, locating human remains inside. The animal was caught and euthanised by Department of Environment and Science officers on February 13 near Hinchinbrook Island. The officials informed that the crocodile was found near the missing fisherman’s upturned boat.

According to reports, the man went fishing in Gayundah Creek near Hinchinbrook Island at about 3pm on Thursday. The fisherman was due back after an hour, however, he failed to return after which his wife called the police. Officers found his upturned boat on Friday with damage suggesting a crocodile attack.

Accident 'certainly' was due to crocodile attack

The police then conducted a search using boats and aircraft, drones, and traps. They were also helped by the State Emergency Service. The officials found some human remains before locating the crocodile. The cops said that the man was experienced on the water but he had no safety equipment with him other than his radio. The police are still investigating. However, they have already said that the nature of the accident was such that “almost certainly” it was due to the attack of a crocodile.

It is worth noting that marine crocodiles are believed to be the largest reptiles on the planet and they can even reach seven meters in length. These crocodiles are huge predators present in the very ancient cave paintings of the Australian aborigines, who call them pukpuk. They also play an important role in their cosmology.

