Australia Notes India's Efforts To De-escalate Standoff With China;pays Tribute To Martyrs

Siding with India in the Indo-China clashes in Galwan Valley, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell, on Wednesday, has noted India's efforts to de-escalate the situation with China via talks. He also paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were martyred in the clashes on June 15-16. Hitting out at China, he said that Austalia was worried that China was not committed to peace and stability.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's recovery rate at 52.8% as cases soar to 3,54,065

Australia notes India's efforts to de-escalate

"We note India’s efforts to de-escalate at border and wish to convey deepest condolences to families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives. As a father of a serving military officer, I value sacrifice that soldiers make in defence of countries. Australia is worried that 'Beijing is not committed to peace and stability'," said O'Farrell.

LAC faceoff: PM Modi warns China, says 'India capable of befitting reply if instigated'

Australia-China's spat over COVID-19 inquiry

Australia is currently engaged in bitter trade war with China over the World Health Assembly (WHA) resolution in favour of a global inquiry into the origins of the pandemic. China, which is Australia's largest trading partner, has put hefty tariffs on Australian barley exports in retaliation to Australia's backing for the inquiry - it was the first of 100 countries demanding an inquiry. The Chinese ambassador had earlier warned of a consumer boycott of Australian goods, which prompted Australian accusations of 'economic coercion', state reports.

India-China LAC clash: Army releases list of 20 brave martyrs killed in action at Galwan

PM Modi: 'India won't stay quiet'

Before addressing 15 state Chief Ministers on current COVID-19 crisis, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. Currently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have had a conversation where India has stated that the attack was 'pre-meditated by China' and asked to adhere to the agreement reached upon on June 6, but have agreed to de-escalate the issue through talks.

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre alleging 'insult to Army' as Cong assures govt support

What happened in Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries.