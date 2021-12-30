Australia: Protesters Set Old Parliament House On Fire As Protests In Canberra Continue

On Thursday, protesters who were demanding indigenous rights of Australian Aboriginal sovereignty set Australia's Old Parliament House in Canberra on fire. The fire burned the front doors of the Old Parliament House before being extinguished, stated the police. As soon as the fire broke out in the heritage building, people stuck inside were promptly evacuated and later the authorities announced that nobody was hurt in the tragic incident.

The fire started as a traditional smoking ceremony but quickly escalated. According to BBC, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) emergency services stated that they were alerted to the area shortly before noon and discovered the front doors on fire. From 1927 to 1988, the federal parliament was housed in this building. It is on the National Heritage Register and houses the Museum of Australian Democracy. The ACT Police Department announced that an inquiry into the cause of the incident has begun.

Government authorities condemn the attack

On Thursday, government authorities condemned the attack, with several calling it an attack on democracy. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce called it an utter disgrace stating that this is the parliament that has for so long underpinned the freedom they have as a democracy and made the decisions that have created them as a nation, battling for the expansion of rights and the correction of the colonial past, according to AP News. He also said that setting fire to a building is not a valid protest and that it is a crime, and a serious one.

Michael McCormack, who is a Member of Parliament, stated that the Old Parliament House is on fire, and protesters are yelling, "Let it burn! Let it burn!", this is disgraceful, according to BBC. He also said that this is a heinous assault on democracy, heritage and sovereignty. He further stated that this current proclivity for pulling down history serves no benefit.

Criminal damage has no place in the democracy

Ben Morton, who is a Member of the Australian Parliament, issued a statement saying that criminal damage has no place in the democracy, according to Daily Mail. He stated that today's events at Old Parliament House were not calm. He also said that the damage resulting from the protest weakens the message that nonviolent protesters attempt to express. He urged the Government to deal with all the criminal activities. He further said that he would like to thank the first responders.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP