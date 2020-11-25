Australia Revokes Citizenship Of Muslim Cleric 'posing Significant Terrorist Threat'

Home Minister Peter Dutton on November 25 announced that Australia has revoked the citizenship of an Algerian-born Muslim cleric convicted of planning a series of terror attack in 2005. Abdul Nacer Benbrika, who now becomes the first person to be stripped of his citizenship while still in the country, was convicted of leading a terrorist cell that planned to bomb a football match in Melbourne. Benbrika, also known as Abu Bakr, was jailed for 15 years in 2009 and he is now eligible for release from next month.

While speaking to international media reporter in Brisbane, Dutton said, “If it's a person who's posing a significant terrorist threat to our country, then we'll do whatever is possible within Australian law to protect Australians”.

As per the Australian law, the government can only strip people of citizenship if they are dual citizens, ensuring they will not be left stateless. However, Dutton said it was “appropriate” to revoke Abu Bakr’s citizenship to protect the citizens.

Govt applies for continuing detention order

According to BBC, Abu Bakr, who has lived in Australia since 1989, was arrested back in 2005 and convicted of being a member of a terrorist organisation, leading its activities and for possession material associated with planning a terrorist act. Six others were also convicted of joining the group, which had planned multiple attacks. Abu Bakr’s sentence includes a 12-year non-parole period that expired on November 5. The Australian government has applied to Victoria state’s Supreme Court for a continuing detention order to extend his time in prison.

The Australian law states that Canberra is permitted to detain anyone convicted of terror offences for up to three years after their sentence. Lawyers of Abu Bakr, on the other hand, have appealed against his ongoing detention. He has 90 days to appeal the cancellation of his visa and return to Algeria. For now, the Supreme Court has granted two temporary 28-day extensions to keep Abu Bakr behind bars.

Meanwhile, back in 2019, Australia had used the powers to strip the citizenship of Neil Prakash, who is an alleged Islamic State recruiter, imprisoned in Turkey. Australia has argued he was a dual citizen as he also has Fijian citizenship, however, Fiji has denied the claim, souring the bilateral relationship.

