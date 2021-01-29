Australia: Scientists embark on voyage to count krill population in Antarctic

Marking another scientific venture, Australia’s National Science Agency has launched a voyage to Antarctica with an aim to measure the population of krill in the ocean. The mission named ‘The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) voyage, carrying 20 researchers departed the Australian coast on January 29. All the researchers on board are now tasked with counting the number of krills Australian Antarctic division for the first time since 2006.

Integral to the food chain, tiny shrimp krill are the primary food source for many marine mammals and fish. The primary food for all whale species, krills are now being hunted for fish bait and livestock food. Evidence to the case was provided in 2018 when a report by Greenpeace found that commercial krill fishing vessels were operating closer to whale feeding grounds.

'Use of new technology'

All the 20 researchers on the expedition would use new technology for the purpose which would allow them to look for krills on the ocean floors amongst others. Previous technology only gave then the liberty to count the krills on the ocean surface. “It hasn't been done before, we don't know if it will work, but this is the first try. (If it works it) will tell us what species they are, what sex they are, what size they are. This is a whole bunch of information that we've never had access to,” said Rob King, a krill biologist on the expedition.

"It's the right time to make sure this area is responsibly managed to ensure the sustainable use of this wonderful resource without harming the predators that rely on it for their survival," King further added.

