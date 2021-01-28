Rory Burns Praises India's Form After Australia Series, Says Bumrah 'hard To Prepare For'

With England all ready to lock horns with India for the upcoming Test series, England's opening batsman Rory Burns praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah, remarking that he was a 'hard man to prepare for'. While addressing a virtual press conference, Burns also credited India for being in 'a pretty handy form', given the Men in Blue's historic win against Australia in the recently-concluded Test series.

"Bumrah is quite a hard man to prepare for, isn't he? He is obviously unique in terms of how he comes and bowls. It would just be about working those angles. I saw the recent series between India and Australia and they are in a pretty handy form, not necessarily their first playing XI at different points, but still, they managed to get over the line, it is just going to be a big challenge in their own conditions, looking forward to it," said Burns.

Talking about England pacers Dom Bess and Jack Leach, Burns hoped that the duo refrains from putting any pressure on themselves to perform in the India series, adding that India was 'a little pace friendly'. "The pitches might be a little seam friendly early on looking at India's seam attack, day-night Test is also there, so pitch might be a little different," he said.

England had defeated Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series earlier this month with Leach and Bess wreaking havoc on Sri Lanks after claiming three wickets in a dramatic Day 4 of the final Test match.

"I do not think Dom Bess and Jack Leach would be putting any expectations on themselves. They would go about their business, they were fortunate to be bowling in Sri Lanka which got them into their groove, it's just about switching their skills, I think they both have been here on different tours, they have some experience in that aspect, I do not think they should be putting any expectations on themselves," he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the India Vs England Test, the visitor's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and are currently undergoing quarantine. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5 to 17, before the teams move to Ahmedabad for the other half of the tournament. Apart from the four Tests, India and England are also set to play each other in three ODIs and five T20Is in the near future.

