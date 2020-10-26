Australia Seeks Explanation From Qatar Over 'grossly Disturbing' Strip-search Of Women

Australia said that it has raised the “grossly disturbing” reports with Qatari officials that women were strip-searched at Hamad International Airport in Doha. The incident occurred after airport staff found a newborn in a terminal toilet before a flight from Doha to Sydney was scheduled to take off on October 2.

Witnesses told Australian media that 13 women were told to get off the plane and were taken to an ambulance on the tarmac. Reports suggest that the women were told to remove their underwear before conducting a medical examination to establish the relation of the newborn baby. A co-passenger told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that many women, who reboarded the flight were “upset, one of them was in tears - a younger woman".

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told reporters she has not seen the detailed report of the events and cannot suggest if it amounted to sexual assault. However, she stressed that "grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events" has been referred to the federal police and the government would "determine the next steps" after receiving an explanation from Qatari officials.

'Extraordinary incident'

Payne said that women, who were in hotel quarantine for 14 days after returning from Qatar, have been provided with appropriate support through the health process. She added that the Australian officials have been in touch with the aggrieved women after the reports suggested that their treatment was "beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent".

"This is an extraordinary incident and I have never heard of anything occurring like this in my life," said Payne.

A spokesperson for the Hamad International Airport reportedly said that the medical professionals had expressed concerns about the health of a mother and requested officials to locate her before the flight’s departure. The airport said in a statement that the individuals who had access to the specific area of the airport where the newborn was found were asked to assist in the query.

(With AP inputs)