Australia: Sydney To Scrap Travel Quarantine For Vaccinated Travellers From November

As the government speeds the winding back of pandemic restrictions, Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, which includes Sydney, said on October 15 that it would terminate hotel quarantine for vaccinated international guests. State Premier Dominic Perrottet declared on 1 November that vaccinated passengers who tested negative for COVID-19 before flying to Sydney would be exempt from 14 days in hotel quarantine. The state's pandemic restrictions were significantly eased four days after Sydney was released from a 106-days lockdown.

"We can’t live here in a hermit kingdom. We’ve got to open up and this decision today is a big one, but it is the right one to get New South Wales connected globally. It’s going to be great for our tourism industry, it’s going to be great for tourist operators," Perrottet said, AP reported.

For the first time since March last year, the federal government declared two weeks ago that vaccinated Australians will be able to travel overseas starting in November. New South Wales would be the first state to open since it would be the first to reach the goal of vaccinating 80% of the population aged 16 and above.

Perrottet mentioned that skilled migrants and students would be given preference over international travellers after permanent residents and citizens of Australia.

Locals may evade quarantine by flying to Sydney & then catching domestic flights across state

For Australians who wish to return home, the limited number of hotel rooms available for quarantine has been a severe impediment. Returning Australians may be able to evade travel quarantine in other states by flying to Sydney and then catching a domestic flight across state lines. Victoria's government, which has surpassed neighbouring New South Wales as Australia's COVID-19 hotspot, is keen to know quarantine reform details.

"We’ll have a good look at it. I’m sure other states will be facing exactly the same issue, but what New South Wales do is a matter for New South Wales,” Victoria Health Minister Martin Foley said, AP reported.

Since taking over from Gladys Berejiklian last week, health professionals have criticised Perrottet for prioritising economic goals over health. The termination of hotel quarantine was welcomed by the Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents the country's tourism export business. On October 15, authorities in Australia's capital Canberra announced that more than 99% of the population aged 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Image: Shutterstock/AP