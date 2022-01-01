Australia To Rename Canberra's Aspen Island In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth: PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on January 1, announced the country would rename Aspen Island in Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin as part of June 2022 national and community events. The series of events will be a part of community events in 2022 to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Notably, the Platinum Jubilee celebrates The Queen’s 70 years of dedicated service to Australia and the Commonwealth. "Seventy years of service is a truly immense achievement, and we are proud to join with other Commonwealth nations to celebrate this milestone," the Prime Minister said in a statement on January 1.

“Her Majesty has always held a deep affection and close connection with the people of Australia. We plan to hold a range of events to coincide with key dates throughout 2022, to show our respect and appreciation for seven decades of service," the PM's statement added.

Morrison said that the celebrations will include the lighting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon in Canberra, the release of commemorative stamps and coins, as well as the illuminating monuments all around Australia. "Aspen Island in Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin, the home of the National Carillon, will be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Island during a special event in June 2022. Given the National Carillon was officially opened by Her Majesty in 1970, it is only fitting that Aspen Island should be renamed in recognition of her many years of service to Australia," PM Morrison said.

Australia to hold several mega-events to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's legacy

"This ceremony will also include dedicating the new Queen Elizabeth Water Gardens, which will transform the nearby foreshore as well as improve water quality," the Australian Prime Minister said. According to Morrison, there will be many events and activities celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Australia and across the Commonwealth.

Some Jubilee dates in 2022 include:

6 February: 70th anniversary of the accession of The Queen

14 March: Commonwealth Day

2 June: The Queen’s Coronation Day (held in 1953)

2–5 June: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

13 June: The Queen’s Birthday holiday (NSW; VIC; SA; TAS; ACT & NT)

26 September: The Queen’s Birthday holiday (WA)

3 October: The Queen’s Birthday holiday (QLD)

(Image: @BenHopkinsAus/Twitter)