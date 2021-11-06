Australia: Video Of Baby Sea Turtle Taking First Swim Makes Netizens Go 'Awww'; Watch

The internet is often flooded with videos of animals, birds, and sea creatures and their cute antics, which bring a smile to netizens' faces. Sea creatures, in general, are fascinating because they are one-of-a-kind and separate from the chaos of human life. Videos of these aquatic creatures usually go viral on the internet as people enjoy watching them because it gives them a glimpse of marine life. Continuing with the trend, a video is doing rounds on social media showcasing an adorable baby sea turtle taking its first swim on an Australian beach. The small video clip was shared last month on Instagram by an ocean life photographer. "This lil guy had quite an audience cheering him up and shooing off seagulls", wrote Aleksandr Jeldõšev while sharing the video.

The video, which was shot by Jeldõšev in Queensland, shows the little turtle swimming gently in the water. The clip has won netizens' hearts since it was shared on October 9. As of now, it has gathered more than 3.78 lakh likes and also accumulated a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Crystal clear water!!! You wonderfully document as no one else". "Looks like he made it back to his beach", wrote another. "Love it, it's so beautiful", expressed a third. "Its movement is so wonderful", read another comment. Meanwhile, many users also dropped different emojis in the comment box to express their reactions.

Whale takes 'rainbow breath'

Recently, a similar kind of video had gone viral on social media where a giant whale was seen taking the "rainbow breath". The video was shared on Instagram by Australia tourism's official account. The caption of the video read, "Who knew whales had magical rainbow breath!? The team on board @catbaloucruises were greeted by this friendly humpback whale while cruising around #YuinCountry on the @sapphirecoastnsw. Turns out these majestic creatures are just as curious about us as we are about them!". The video also shows people taking pictures of the whale.

Image: Instagram/@Aleksandr Jeldõšev