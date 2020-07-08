Australia Warns Citizens Against Travelling To China Citing 'arbitrary Detention' Risk

Australia, in an updated travel advisory, warned its citizens regarding travel to China citing risks of 'arbitrary detention' in the Asian country. According to reports, Australia’s Smart Traveller website claims that authorities in China have been detaining foreigners because they perceive them as being a threat to national security.

Precise cause remains unknown

As per reports, a new warning was added by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Tuesday, July 7 which claimed that Australians may also be at risk of arbitrary detention in China. While the exact cause of the warning is unknown, tensions between Australia and China have been high ever since the island nation called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under these tense circumstances, Australia has been advising its citizens against travelling to China. Moreover, any Australians leaving the country must obtain an exemption from the Home Affairs department.

Another possible reason for the advisory could be the recent national security law imposed on Hong Kong. As per the new law, any act perceived to be promoting secession, subversion, terrorism as well as collusion with foreign powers carries a possible life sentence.

Many foreign leaders have criticised the new law, calling it authoritarian and aimed at silencing any voices of dissent among the people of Hong Kong. Canada earlier announced that it had suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hinted that Australia may follow Britain's example and offer asylum to Hong Kong citizens.

(Image Credits - AP)