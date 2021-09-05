Australia: Young Surfer Dies After Being Attacked By Shark On NSW North Coast

In a shocking incident, an Australian man died after he was attacked by a shark on the New South Wales (NSW) north coast on Sunday, September 5. When the paramedic force of New South Wales rushed to Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour and evacuated the man from the water, the victim was found critically injured. The victim who is believed to be in his late 20s sustained severe injuries on his right arm as well as his back, died hours later, said the NSW paramedics, reported 9News.

The incident took place 550 kilometers from North Sydney, away from Emerald Beach. When the NSW official was reported about the incident, the emergency crew reached the scene including an ambulance and a helicopter medical team. The victim was first given CPR before medical aid, however, he did not respond to any of the medical assistance and was later declared dead. As per the media reports, several bystanders who were present at the scene tried to rescue the man and did not succeed in the attempt. The rescue officials said that the local surfers were incredibly brave in a challenging situation. An NSW official said it was devastating for everyone present at the scene.

In wake of the incident, the beach security officials closed the entrance and the surrounding areas of the beach. The incident has escalated fear among the locals and security officials have been deployed at the site. Emerald Beach is one of the popular locations among locals and is a place for many to enjoy surfing and swimming. However, due to the incident, the swimmers and surfers were asked not to go near the water. According to media reports, this was the second fatal shark attack recorded in Australia this year. The first incident happened in May this year near the coast of Forster, which is located some 137 kilometers away from the north of Sydney. Although the state is facing a complete lockdown, individuals are allowed to leave their homes for exercise, which includes going swimming at the beach.

