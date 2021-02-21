Australian Charities Slam Facebook, Say Blocking Access To News Can Lead To Misinformation

Members of Facebook’s oversight board have been called to speak out or step down after the social media platform shut down scores of media and key public information sites early on February 18. The blockage came as the Scott Morrison administration passed News Media Bargaining Code, requiring Facebook to pay to the news outlets. Pertaining to the same, Facebook banned user access to some of the most essentials accounts including those of politicians, state health department and charities.

While Facebook is still working on restoring the wrongly blocked accounts, several charities, media and campaign groups have now blasted the Social networking company for its “attack on democracy.” In an open missive, dozens of prominent charities and other public service groups including Save the Children Australia, Hope not Hate, and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network warned that sabotaging access to reliable information would give space to misinformation and hate speech.

“Access to reliable and quality information is integral to our democracy and our society,” the letter said adding that taking it down, “gives room for misinformation and hate speech to fill the void left behind.”

While credible information relating to the country’s vaccination drive and other policies remains inaccessible to residents, false messages regarding the Anti-vaccination drive and misinformation continue to circulate in the country. Even before the ban, Facebook had blamed Australian watchdogs for misinformation calling for stricter self-regulation. Regardless, it has returned to the negotiation table With the Australian government. Speaking about the same, country's PM Scott Morrison said "We want to work through this issue so I welcome the fact that they are back engaging with the government, as they should, and those actions were completely indefensible.

Facebook bars access to key information

Facebook on February 18, began preventing Australian news sites from posting while also stopping Australian users from sharing or viewing content from news outlets. Additionally, the Facebook ban also temporarily put the country at a standstill as users were barred access to pages of the Meteorology Bureau, state health departments, unions, several political leaders, hospitals and charities for several hours. Pages of state health departments- SA Health and Queensland Health- were also banned from posting their updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive. The ban also hit emergency services. The Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services’ page was stripped of content.

