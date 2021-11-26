Australian Defence Force Personnel Head To Solomon Islands To Quell Ongoing Unrest: Report

As local authorities battle to quell disturbances in Honiara, about 40 Australian Defence Force personnel and a navy ship will join Australian Federal Police (AFP) officials in the Solomon Islands in a peace-keeping capacity, reported news agency Sputnik citing media reports. In the wake of Thursday, November 25, disturbance in the Solomon Islands, Australia agreed to send troops and federal police. Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced that 23 AFP members would be dispatched immediately, with another 50 AFP officers and 43 armed defence force personnel joining them the next day to support key infrastructure.

Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has requested Canberra for assistance based on a bilateral security treaty inked in 2017, reported Sputnik citing Soloman Times. As violent protests and intermittent looting enter its third day, the island nation's Governor-General ordered to impose a curfew in the capital city every day from 7 pm to 6 am. Meanwhile, Solomon police have also resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets in order to disperse protesters.

Solomon Islands' PM blames foreign interference for protests

It should be mentioned here that Sogavare blamed the demonstrations on foreign meddling, citing the government's decision to recognise China and cut ties with Taiwan, which the populous province of Malaita has outrightly opposed. "The government's decision to recognise Beijing as the legitimate Chinese power instead of Taiwan is not only correct but also legal. It aligns the Solomon Islands with international law and puts it on the right side of history," he was quoted as saying by Australian broadcaster ABC.

On Wednesday, November 25, Sogavare announced a 36-hour curfew after protests turned violent, with a leaf hut set ablaze on the premises of the country's parliament building. Besides, a traffic police station was also torched in Honiara. Meanwhile, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP), Australia refused to assist in the defence of the National Parliament and executive buildings, sending out a message that the country was not taking political sides. "We are not there to intervene in domestic political concerns in any way," Australian Defence Minister Karen Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corp as reported by The AP. However, some observers believe that Australia intervened without delaying to prevent Chinese security forces from restoring order.

(Image: AP)