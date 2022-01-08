Tennis star Novak Djokovic is being kept in an infamous hotel 'prison' where refugees and asylum-seekers have complained about being served food covered in maggots and mould. Djokovic was transferred to the Park Hotel in Carlton, Melbourne, on Thursday after being detained at the city’s airport due to problems with medical exemptions. The facility is used as an immigration detention centre and has been described by detainees as a “torture cell”, according to The Guardian.

Now, Djokovic’s wrangling with Australian authorities over entering the nation has highlighted the plight of those who have been stuck in the infamous detention hotel for months and years. While speaking to The Guardian, a 38-year-old detainee complained that there is no fresh air in the hotel and the food is also not great. Another refugee who has spent nine years in detention said that there is a “disappointment” as everyone wants to know about Djokovic, and how the hotel is like for him.

“But they don’t ask about us: we have been locked up in this place for months, for years,” he said, adding: “I hope Novak Djokovic learns about our situation here, and I hope he speaks about it.”

The whole world is watching as Novak Djokovic is detained at Park hotel prison. As a refugee I was imprisoned there, & refugees are still imprisoned there in tiny rooms without fresh air. No one deserves this. Let’s not forget the people that will remain long after Novak leaves. — Moz (Mostafa Azimitabar) (@AzimiMoz) January 6, 2022

Let this international spotlight shine a light on Australia’s barbaric immigration regime which horrifically destroys dreams every day.#FreeNovak — Moz (Mostafa Azimitabar) (@AzimiMoz) January 6, 2022

Detainees hope Djokovic would speak about the situation in 'torture centre'

It is to mention that the Australian Border Force has been using Carlton’s Park Hotel in Melbourne as an ad-hoc detention centre for refugees since December 2020. Several refugees and asylum seekers have been held in detention for up to nine years, with the Park Hotel only their most recent location after being transported from Nauru for medical reasons. According to The Guardian, the majority of those still detained in the hotel were brought to Australia in 2019 from offshore processing islands under the short-lived medevac laws.

Back in December, it was reported that meals with maggots and mouldy bread were being served to detainees at the hotel, with some getting sick from the food. The same month, several fires also broke out, leading to the refugees being evacuated and one person being taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation. The detainees have repeatedly complained that there is no fresh air, no sunlight or nowhere to move. “We’ve been sick, both physically and mentally,” they have said.

Now, after Djokovic’s arrival at the “torture centre”, the detainees hope that the Serbian tennis star learns about their situation in the hotel, and speaks about it. They accused the Australian government of discriminating against people based on class. They said that Australia wants to send a message that it has a strong border and is fair to everyone. However, they added that this is not true and it has never been true as the Australian government has allegedly discriminated against people who come by boat - the most vulnerable people who don’t have another option.

(Image: AP)