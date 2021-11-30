Australian Doctor Barred From Practice For Filming TikTok Video In Between Surgeries

Social media addiction has rendered a heavy blow on the blooming career of a plastic surgeon based in Australia. Dr Daniel Aronov, who has over 13 million followers on TikTok will now no longer be able to practice any kind of surgical procedure unsupervised after several patients complained against him for filming TikTok videos midway through cosmetic surgeries, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing a ruling by Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Additionally, the famous plastic surgeon has also been asked to remove his social media posts that are related to surgical procedures, as per Newsweek.

According to the Insider, Dr. Aronov's TikTok account 'vanished' two weeks ago and his Instagram 'OnlyFans' page on Instagram was also taken down after AHPRA raised concerns over his medical conduct. While Dr Aronov did not just post snips from his surgeries, he also shared lesser-known facts about cosmetic operations taking a break from work midway to perform short dance segments and more, LadBible added. However, the amusing social media popularity did not go down well after a patient named Jackie complained of botched chin surgery, saying that she was left in pain after Dr Aronov did her facelift.

Complaints and more on Dr Aronov's surgical procedures

Jackie told the Australian news show 'A Current Affair' that she was 'traumatised' after she was left awake during the removal of excess fat from her jaw and around her neck. According to Insider, a patient named Donna Patterson had signed up for a breast liposuction procedure with Dr Aronov at Dr Daniel Lanzer's clinic in Melbourne. However, for two years she was left with excruciating pain in her chest and later had to undergo corrective surgery. Another woman had also claimed that the doctor shared her surgery footage without her consent.

Dr. Aronov fiasco

The fiasco began after Australian Broadcasting Corporation's 'Four Corners did an investigative series on Dr. Daniel Aronov, in collaboration with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. The joint investigation documentary was conducted after there were reported allegations of medical misconduct against Dr. Aronov at the clinic. The AHPRA also launched an extensive probe after the documentary aired. Following this, Dr. Lanzer on October 30 has stated that he would not practice medicine in Australia while the inquiry continued. Later, Dr. Aronov in November also told 'A Current Affair' that he had resigned from his position to "take some time off."

