Australian Man Breaks Guinness World Record; Attempts 8,008 Pull-ups In 24 Hours

An Australian fitness enthusiast set a Guinness World Record by performing 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours. Jaxon Italiano attempted to break the record for the most male pull-ups completed in a 24-hour period in Sydney, New South Wales, in order to raise money for the Dementia Australia charity.

Italiano claimed that his work as a at a care home motivated him. In the end, he was able to raise almost AUD $8,800 for the cause. He broke the previous record of 7,715 pull-ups in a day by doing 8,008 in the same time. He ended his attempts with about three-and-a-half-hour left to spare.

Jaxon took to Instagram and said: "After 8 months of training, I decided to put my body to the test and give it a crack at breaking the Guinness World Record for the Most Pull Ups in 24 hours. It certainly wasn’t without it difficulties but I am proud to say that I was able to set a new world record with 8008 pull ups whilst also breaking the 12 hour record with 5900 pull ups."

"I had to unfortunately leave the last 3.5 hours unused as I had completely exhausted myself. A big thank you to everyone who was involved and supported me along the way, especially @snapfitnessmaroubra for hosting the event and @dementia_australia for partnering this attempt with me" added the World Record Holder.

'I aim to raise $1 for every pull up', says Jaxon

Jaxon on his fundraising page said: "I am aiming to raise $1 for every pull up I manage to do. But I need your help! Please make a donation to support my efforts and help me reach my goal to beat dementia. All funds raised will support the work of Dementia Australia to provide vital support services for people living with dementia, their families and carers. These services include counselling, support groups, education and training."

The Guinnees World Record in a tweet said: "New record: Most pull ups in 24 hours (male) - 8,008 by Jaxon Italiano (Australia)."

The fact that Jaxon had to overcome physical injury, mental stress, and rhabdomyolysis—a dangerous medical disease in which damaged muscle tissue leaks its proteins and electrolytes into the blood—makes his achievement all the more remarkable. The ailment may be fatal or leave a person permanently disabled.