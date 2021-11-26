Australian Pilot Accused Of Killing Victorian Campers Sent To Police Custody: Reports

An Australian commercial pilot, charged with the murders of Victorian campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, has been sent to police remand until mid-April 2022. On Friday, 55-year-old Greg Lynn appeared in the Sale Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing after being charged in connection with the couple's disappearance in 2020, reported The Guardian, adding that Lynn did not apply for bail during the hearing. The police had requested the court to grant time until mid-April to make Lynn's charge sheet. He was apprehended on Monday, November 22, in Gippsland. Meanwhile, his lawyer, Chris McLennan, told the court via a video link that the dates are probably prolonged because it's a fairly substantial investigation.

McLennan stated in court that there were no concerns with custody management. The matter will be heard again in Sale in late May. On Thursday night (Nov 25), Victoria police assistant commissioner Bob Hill stated that investigators had uncovered a crime scene in the vast alpine region.

Police yet to find couple's dead bodies

"We have pinpointed a specific area, and in the coming days, we'll set up a search perimeter in the hopes of finding Mr Hill and Ms Clay's bodies," he told reporters in Melbourne, as reported by the outlet. The police officer stated that the missing-persons squad detectives put in months of hard work and devotion to nab Lynn. Stating the investigation is far from over, he claimed that forensic specialists will begin searching the area in the next few days. "I am hoping that we will be able to find the deceased and provide the family some peace," Bob added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in recent months, the family of the missing couple have also issued appeals for information. It's quite difficult. It's not going to get any better if you don't know what has actually happened. My dad suddenly disappeared and I am just trapped in the midst," Hill's daughter Debbies told BBC last month. Meanwhile, Clay's sister, Jill Clay stated that the family needs to know what exactly happened and where the corpses are so that they can be laid to rest. Notably, in the last decade, three more persons have gone missing in the Victorian Alps, although none has been linked to foul play. Hill was quite familiar with the area and as he had worked as logger years ago, BBC reported citing local media.

Image: Twitter/ @Cassie Zervos