Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amidst Spike In New Cases

Australia is currently witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. The Daily Mail reported that the country witnessed over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Amidst rising cases, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Albanese took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19.”

This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19.



I will be isolating and will continue to work from home.



I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 5, 2022

In the December 5 tweet, he informed the public that he will be under isolation and will continue to work from home. He wrote, “I will be isolating and will continue to work from home. I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.” On Friday, Daily Mail reported, that the infection is said to peak before Christmas causing major worries for the Albanese administration.

The recent spike is expected to decline before Christman

On Friday, the Daily Mail reported that experts claimed that the COVID cases in the country are expected to peak before Christmas. As per the reports, Australia recorded more than 100,000 new COVID cases, and New South Wales and Victoria are contributing the highest to the tally. Although experts claim that widespread immunity in the country is making the virus “milder and milder”.

Expressing their hope that the country can enjoy a “healthy Christman”, South Australia’s Chief Health Officer Professor Nichola Spurrier said, “We are very hopeful that we will be on the other side of that wave well before Christmas, so we can all enjoy a healthy Christmas.” Spurrier then went on to add, “I can't officially tell you we're at the peak, but we're certainly at that top-end plateau.”