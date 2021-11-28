Australian PM Says More Federal Police Officials Deployed To Solomon Islands: Report

On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that more Australian Federal Police personnel are being dispatched to the Solomon Islands in a peace-keeping capacity. He stated that there has been no "loss of control" despite the instability in the island country, reported ABC News. In the wake of November 25 disturbances in the Solomon Islands, Australia agreed to send troops and federal police. Morrison further stated that it was not Australia's responsibility to interfere "in their democracy," as the situation came bit under control in Solomon Islands' capital Honiara on Saturday, November 27, after days of rioting.

"We want to see people of the Solomon Islands settle any issues they have in accordance with their constitution and normal processes. We are merely there as a good family member to try to offer a stable and safe environment in which the island nation's issues can be peacefully resolved," the Australian Prime Minister was quoted as saying by the outlet. As the violence subsided, gas stations, shops, and other businesses reopened on Saturday, November 27, with Honiara people flocking to buy essential things. Morrison further stated that he was receiving regular updates and that he has been in contact with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about getting some assistance.

Protest erupted in Solomon Islands on Nov 25

What started as a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday, November 24, swiftly turned into a bloodbath, with impoverished Honiara residents joining anti-government protestors. Angry protesters ripped through the usually peaceful seaside metropolis for three days, demanding Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's resignation. Two years of pandemic-induced border closures and lockdowns have wreaked havoc on the Solomon Islands economy, exacerbating severe unemployment and poverty among the population of 800,000.

Meanwhile, PM Sogavare has blamed the demonstrations on foreign meddling, citing the government's decision to recognise China and cut ties with Taiwan, which the populous province of Malaita outrightly opposed. "The government's decision to recognise Beijing as the legitimate Chinese power instead of Taiwan is not only correct but also legal. It aligns the Solomon Islands with international law and puts it on the right side of history," he was quoted as saying by ABC News. On Wednesday, November 25, Sogavare had announced a 36-hour curfew after protests turned violent, with a leaf hut set ablaze on the premises of the country's parliament building. Besides, a traffic police station was also torched in Honiara.

Image: AP