Australian Woman Breaks Guinness World Record For World's Widest Wig

An Australian citizen has broken a Guinness World Record (GWR) after she weaved a wig measuring 8 feet and 6 inches wide. Dani Reynolds has earned the Guinness World Records award for the world's widest wig. The wig has been created with the oversized faux-hairdo. The colour and the texture of the wig were based on her own hair. Dani and her team created a substructure to support the massive mop of fabric. Taking to Instagram, Guinness World Records has posted a video where one can see how Dani has worn 8 feet and 6 inches wig. With the video, the GWR wrote: "Widest wig 💇2.58 m (8 ft 6 in) by Dani Reynolds #wig #hairextensions #widestwig #guinnessworldrecords."

All you need to know about the world's widest wig

The support structure was made from a bike helmet, PVC pipe, pool noodles, cable ties and aluminium rods, read the Guinness World Record (GWR) press statement. After completing the substructure and design of the overall hairpiece, Dani took the help of local artist Meg Wilson to create the fabric underlay, sew the synthetic hair, and make the giant pink bows. However, she also shared that her biggest challenge to achieving her target was making sure the colossal wig was perfectly balanced. Dani would not achieve the world record if the wig wasn't wearable.

“Not having a background in structural engineering or large props-making made this quite a difficult task,” said Dani, as per the press release by GWR

To achieve the goal to break the record, Dani and Meg spent around two months constructing the huge hairpiece. The material has cost approximately 4,000 Australian dollars to make the world's widest wig. The wig was unveiled for the first time at the opening night of the Studios: 2022 exhibition at ACE Gallery, one of Adelaide’s biggest contemporary art galleries. Australia-based Dani participated in the gallery’s artist residency programme in 2022 which has marked the culmination of their time. Dani has been inspired by Drew Barrymore’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon, however, Dani made the " wig herself with Meg".

