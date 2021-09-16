Australia's Endangered Barred Bandicoot Rescued From Brink Of Extinction

A tiny hairy creature that belongs to the Marsupialia mammals' class and inhabited the grassy fields of Australia's Victoria state has been saved from extinction.

Officials claim that due to non-native foxes, ecological degradation, and stray cats, the eastern barred bandicoot population has fallen, the BBC reported. Following 30 years of conservation program initiatives, the number of this creature has increased from a mere 150 to approximately 1,500.

Bandicoots became the first species in Austalia to see their status altered from "extinct in the wild" to "endangered." When bandicoot populations dropped in the years up to the late 1980s, conservationists in the state of Victoria spent millions of dollars on captive breeding initiatives.

'Significant milestone': Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio

As part of such initiatives, predator-free zones, some of which have been guarded by trained dogs, have been set up, some bandicoots have been relocated to islands that are free of foxes. As per the BBC, Victoria's Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said she was thrilled about the successful completion of the project to protect these creatures from extinction. She even stated when she announced the change in the bandicoot's conservation status on Wednesday that it is an astonishing significant milestone for Australia.

According to the Australian Geographic website, Ambrosio revealed the reclassification, claiming that currently, the eastern barred bandicoot species in the state of Victoria has a far prosperous future. The predator-free zones are built in four places such as Woodlands Historic Park, Hamilton Community Parklands, Mt Rothwell, and Tiverton. The two locations in Skipton and Dunkeld are safeguarded by Victoria Zoo's guard dogs.

After being relocated to fox-free environments on Phillip, Churchill, as well as French islands, these captive bandicoots, some of which have been interbred with Tasmanian eastern barred bandicoots, are also prospering. Ambrosio informed that at several of the rehabilitation locations, community volunteer groups have helped to inspect fences, count the bandicoots, and clear weeds and infestations.

More about the Australian bandicoot

Over 20 varieties of tiny to moderate-sized, terrestrial, primarily nocturnal marsupial omnivores make up the bandicoot family. They are mostly found in the region of Australia and New Guinea. Bandicoots possess a V-shaped feature with large noses that resemble proboscises monkeys. The bandicoot is a fossorial excavator, with its well-tuned projected nose and keen claws. They have tiny, sharp teeth that help these animals eat food quickly.

(Image: Shutterstock)