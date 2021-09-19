Australia's Morrison Confirms Submarine Deal With France 'won't Meet Strategic Interests'

Days after Australia cancelled a significant defence deal with France, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced that the contract was "not in favour of Canberra." Morrison reiterated that the French government and the Submarine company would have known about it before the deal was called off last week. The statement came after Australia, the UK and the US announced a defence partnership called AUKUS, with the initial task of US and UK backing Australia's bid to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines. This significant development paved the path to cancellation of the previous agreement signed between Australia and France-based defence companies.

Soon after the multibillion-dollar deal to build French submarines was dropped by the Australian side, France recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington. Earlier, France President Emmanuel Macron accused Canberra of dropping the French submarine contract in order to favour American nuclear-powered vessels. However, PM Morrison refuted the French President's allegations and claimed that he had raised issues with the French submarine deal several months ago. It is worth noting that France had signed a contract in 2016 for a dozen conventional diesel-electric submarines and the work to make them was already underway. The deal was worth at least $66 billion. According to the contract, France would deliver the first submarine in 2032. "I think they would have had every reason to know that we had deep and grave concerns that the capability being delivered by the Attack Class submarine was not going to meet our strategic interests and we made very clear that we would be making a decision based on our strategic national interest," the Australia PM said at a news conference in Sydney, reports Japan Times.

"I don't regret the decision to put Australia's national interest first. Never will," Morrison reteirated.

France maintains it was not informed in advance about deal cancellation

Meanwhile, Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton reiterated that the decision was taken in national interest. He also said that the same had been conveyed to his French counterpart, Florence Parly. "Given the changing circumstances in the Indo-Pacific, not just now but over the coming years, we had to make a decision that was in our national interest and that's exactly what we've done," said Dutton. Further, the Australian Defence Minister asserted that the United States-manufactured nuclear-powered vessels did not require charging, while French ones did, making Australia choose the American submarines. Irrespective of Australia's claim, France maintains that it was not informed of the cancellation of the deal in advance.

(With inputs from ANI, AP)

Image: ANI/AP