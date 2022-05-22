Australia's New PM Anthony Albanese Is 'no Stranger To India', Says High Commissioner

After Anthony Albanese was elected as the new Australian Prime Minister, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O' Farrell stated that Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is no stranger to India on Saturday. The High Commissioner continued by saying that the Labor Party leader visited New Delhi as a backpacker in 1991 and led a legislative delegation in 2018.

On Saturday, Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted defeat in national elections. He claimed that he called the opposition leader and new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and congratulated him on his election victory. According to Sky News, he also announced his resignation as head of the Liberal Party. Morrison was elected Prime Minister of Australia in 2018.

Labour is expected to form a government in Australia for the first time since 2013

Labour is expected to form a government for the first time since 2013, with Anthony Albanese becoming the country's 31st Prime Minister. Albanese expressed gratitude to everyone who voted for him. He thanked the Australian people who voted for a change. He promised to bring the country together and encourage unity and optimism. Albanese is anticipated to take the oath of office on May 23, 2022, as the Australian Prime Minister. He will meet US President Joe Biden, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the QUAD Summit in Tokyo after assuming power, according to media reports.

More about Anthony Albanese

Prior to entering Parliament, Anthony Albanese was a student who joined the Labor Party and worked as a party official and research officer. Albanese won the Grayndler seat in New South Wales for the first time in 1996. He was first appointed to the Shadow Cabinet in 2001, where he served in several positions before being promoted to Manager of Opposition Business in 2006. He was also named Minister of Regional Development and Local Government, as well as Infrastructure and Transport Minister. Between 2007 through 2013, he served as Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and a cabinet minister.

Image: @barryofarrell/Twitter/ AP