Australia's NSW Govt Unveils 'roadmap To Freedom' For Those Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

After months-long restrictions, the Australian government is now gearing up to ease COVID curbs across the country. People in the New South Wales (NSW) state capital have been under lockdown since July due to the resurgence of Delta variant cases. On Thursday, Sydney authorities issued the much-awaited "roadmap to freedom", which states that those people who have received both the jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to move out of their houses. NSW has currently inoculated only 43% of the adult population with both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The state government is looking forward to covering 70% of the population with both doses of the vaccine by next month. Currently, 75% of the population has received only the first dose of the COVID vaccine. While addressing the state, Premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian highlighted that, since the COVID virus is everywhere now, people must adjust to living with the virus with caution and care. Berejiklian said that once the state reaches the 70% full vaccination target, shops and restaurants can function normally under COVID-appropriate measures, while schools and institutes will open from October 25.

According to the new COVID guidelines, those people who are fully vaccinated will have access to a few privileges, such as carpooling, travel around the state, five visitors allowed in-home, and 20 people will be allowed in the outdoor cluster. The new rule permits 500 people to attend outdoor seated events and a 50-person limit at weddings and funerals. Moreover, the state government is also looking to launch an application to prove their vaccination.

COVID situation in Australia

More than half of Australia's population is currently under lockdown, while Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, and some other states are witnessing a massive outbreak. In the last 24 hours, NSW has reported 1405 new infections; the outbreak has claimed153 lives. So far, the total number of COVID cases has reached 68,045, and the virus has claimed the lives of 1066 people.

