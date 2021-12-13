Australia's Queensland To Open Border For Vaccinated Domestic Travelers

Australia's Queensland opened its borders on December 13 for the first time in nearly five months. After being held out of Queensland for more than five months, stranded residents and tourists from Australia's two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, are being allowed to enter, according to local media reports.

The reopening of the Queensland border happened after the state in northeastern Australia reached a critical public health milestone. More than 80% of its eligible population have been fully immunised, resulting in a reduction of travel restrictions. On Monday, tens of thousands of vehicles are anticipated to cross the state border into neighbouring New South Wales. Tourists who have gotten two doses of vaccination and have a COVID-19 test that is negative will be allowed to enter.

The federal government has slammed a series of border closures implemented by Australia's states and territory to stem the spread of the virus. Ministers have claimed that the regulations were too harsh and had hurt the economy. In March 2020, Australia closed its international borders to the majority of foreign nationals.

Curbs to be eased on Wednesday

These limitations are set to lessen on Wednesday, when skilled migrants, international students, and backpackers will be permitted to return if fully vaccinated. Many Australian businesses have complained about significant staff shortages. Tourism operators are concerned that they may lose significant summer business due to a lack of personnel as a result of migrants being barred from entering the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, Australia has seen 230,000 coronavirus infections. There have been 2,100 fatalities. Almost 90% of eligible Australians have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinated people from other states can now enter Queensland without being quarantined if they have a negative Covid test result.

Unlike in other regions of Australia, international visitors coming in Queensland must still be quarantined for 14 days. Despite increased infections and doubts about the efficacy of immunizations against the omicron strain, Australia is loosening travel restrictions for visitors. On Monday morning, television reports showed cars forming a kilometer-long line at the border. About 10,000 people are expected to fly in and out of the state on Monday, according to airlines, with 700 flights scheduled for the week, according to BBC.

(With inputs from agencies)